The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released official notifications for the Data Entry Operator and Rakshak recruitment. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website psc.uk.gov.in till February 2.

The UKPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 5 vacancies for Data Entry Operators and 2 for Rakshak.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18-42 years as on July 1, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Class 12 pass for Rakshak post and Diploma in Computer Application for DEO post.

Here’s UKPSC DEO notification 2023.

Here’s UKPSC Rakshak notification 2023.

Application fee

The application fee is Rs 176 for General/OBC/EWS, Rs 86 for SC/ST.

Steps to apply for UKPSC recruitment 2023:

