Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has deferred the exam dates for the Revenue Sub Inspector (Patwari/Lekhpal) Exam-2022 and Assistant Accountant Examination-2022. As per the notification, the exam for Revenue Sub Inspector (Patwari/Lekhpal) posts will be conducted on February 12 and for the post of Assistant Accountant, the exam will be held on February 19.

Earlier, the Revenue Sub Inspector (Patwari/Lekhpal) Exam 2022 was conducted on January 8, 2023, which has been cancelled. Candidates can check and download the schedule from the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

Here’s direct link to apply.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 563 vacancies under the Revenue Sub Inspector (Patwari/ Lekhpal) Exam-2022 and 661 vacancies for Assistant Accountants at various departments of the Uttarakhand state government.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.