Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has postponed the online application deadline for recruitment to various posts of Assistant Professor and Lecturer in Super Speciality Hospitals Jammu/Kashmir, Government Medical Colleges in various cities. Eligible candidates can now apply for the vacancies on the official website jkpsc.nic.in till August 26, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 130 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Super Speciality Hospitals, Government Medical College - Srinagar Lecturer: 10

Super Speciality Hospitals, Government Medical College - Jammu Lecturer: 04

Government Medical College - Srinagar Lecturer: 30

Government Medical College - Jammu Lecturer: 22

Government Medical College - Anantnag Assistant Professor: 07

Government Medical College - Baramulla Assistant Professor: 10

Government Medical College - Doda Assistant Professor: 20

Government Medical College - Kathua Assistant Professor: 10

Government Medical College - Rajouri Assistant Professor: 10

India Gandhi Government Dental College - Jammu Lecturer: 07

The applicants can the eligibility criteria, age limit, educational qualification, pay scale and other details available in the notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from reserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Jobs/Online Application — Recruitment” Click on the application link Fill application form, upload the documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.