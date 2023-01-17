The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the official notification today for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (MTS) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Exam 2022. The notification will be available at the official website ssc.nic.in. The online application process will begin today and conclude on February 17.

The SSC MTS (Tier-I) Computer-Based Exam is scheduled to be held in April.

The exam will be held for recruitment of MTS in General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial posts in various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and Havaldar Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post in Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) under Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance.

Scheme of SSC MTS exam

The SSC MTS and Havaldar examination will consist of a Computer Based Examination (Paper-I), Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) (only for the post of Havaldar) and a Descriptive Paper (Paper-II).