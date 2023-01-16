The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key for the Constable (Driver) Male in Delhi Police Examination 2022. Candidates can download the Final Answer Keys along with Response Sheets from the official website ssc.nic.in.

SSC Delhi Police Driver exam was conducted on October 21 last year in CBT mode and the results were declared on December 29. A total of 25,612 candidates in the Open Category and 1417 ESM candidates qualified for PE&MT and Trade Test.

“The candidates may take a print out of their respective Question Paper(s) along with the Final Answer Keys by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates from 16.01.2023 (04:00 PM) to 28.01.2023 (04:00 PM),” the notice said.

Here’s SSC Delhi Police Driver final answer key notice.

Steps to download SSC Delhi Police Driver final answer key:



Visit the official website ssc.nic.in Click on final answer key link for Delhi Police Driver In the PDF, click on final answer key link Login using Roll number and Password The SSC Delhi Police Driver final answer key will appear on screen

Download and check.

Direct link to SSC Delhi Police Driver final answer key 2022.