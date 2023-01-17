Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the examination calendar for recruitment to various posts for the year 2022-23. Candidates can check and download the exam calendar from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The State Forest Service Main Exam 2019 (Special Exam) will be held on March 19, whereas the State Service Main Exam 2019 (Special Exam) is scheduled to be conducted from April 15 to 20, 2023. The Computer Programmer Exam 2021 will be held on April 30. The State Eligibility Test (SET) 2022 will be held on June 4, 2023. More details in the notification below:

Direct link to exam calendar 2023.

MPPSC exam calendar 2023 Exam Name Exam Date State Forest Service Main Exam 2019 (Special Exam) March 19 State Service Main Exam 2019 (Special Exam) April 15 to April 20 Computer Programmer Exam 2021 April 30 State Service and State Forest Service Preliminary Exam 2022 May 21 State Eligibility Test (SET) 2022 June 4 Assistant Registrar Exam 2022 June 25 State Service Main Exam 2021 July 17 to 22 State Forest Service Main Exam 2021 August 20 Assistant Professor Exam 2022 September-October 2023 State Engineering Services Examination 2022 October 8 State Service Main Exam 2022 October 30 to November 4 Sports Officer / Librarian Exam 2022 November 19 State Forest Service Main Exam 2022 December 10 Taxation Assistant Exam 2022 December 17

The exam dates are tentative and may change as notified by MPPSC. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for more updates.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.