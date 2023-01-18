Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to different Technical posts under the Directorate of ESI Scheme. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website ossc.gov.in from January 27 to February 26.

The OSSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 189 posts.

Staff Nurse: 80

Pharmacist: 40

Junior Laboratory Technician: 40

X-ray technician: 9

Operation Theater Assistant: 8

ANM (For female only): 8

ECG Technician: 4

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Class 12 pass with Diploma in relevant course. More detail sin the notification.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Main written examination and Certificate Verification.