Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result of the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contract) Examination (Paper-I) – 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download their result from Commission’s official website ssc.nic.in.

The SSC JE exam 2022 was conducted from November 14 to 16 at different centres all over the country. The answer keys were released on November 22.

The shortlisted candidates will now have to appear for the Paper 2 (Descriptive Paper) exam. The SSC JE Paper 2 exam will be held on February 26, 2023.

As per the notification, 15,605 candidates have been provisionally qualified in Civil Engineering and 4,533 in JE Electrical / Mechanical Engineering.

Here’s SSC JE result 2022 notice.

Steps to check SSC JE paper 1 result 2022:

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Result” tab – ‘JE’ Click on result link available for the JE The SSC JE result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

SSC JE Civil result 2022.

SSC JE result 2022 Electrical/Mechanical.

The Commission will upload the final answer key on its website of the Commission from February 7 to 21. The marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be made available from February 3 onwards. This facility will be available till February 17.

“Candidates may check their individual marks by using their Registration No. and registered password and click on Result/ Marks tab on the candidate dashboard,” reads the notice.