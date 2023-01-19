Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the exam pattern of the upcoming Group 1 Main exam 2022. Candidates can check and download the question paper pattern from the official website tspsc.gov.in.

The TSPSC Group 1 prelim exam 2022 was held on October 16 in all 33 District centres of Telangana State. The results were announced last week. A total of 25,050 candidates have qualified.

The TSPSC Group 1 Main written exam will be held in June and will consist of six compulsory papers and General English paper which is a qualifying Test.

“Special Meeting of the Commission was held and the pattern of mains examination for Group-I Services as recommended by the Expert Committee was approved. The same is made available on TSPSC website www.tspsc.gov.in and the candidates are advised to visit the website for further details,” said the notice.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 503 vacancies for Group-I Service recruitment.

Here’s direct link to TSPSC Group 1 Mains exam pattern.