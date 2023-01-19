Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will close the online application window today for recruitment to the posts of Junior Assistant, Junior Accountant, Junior Auditor and Ward Officer in various departments under Group-IV Services. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website tspsc.gov.in till 5.00 PM today.

The TSPSC Group 4 examination (objective type) is likely to be held in the month of April/May 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 9,168 vacancies.

TSPSC Group 4 vacancy

Agriculture and Co-Operation Department: 44

Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development & Fisheries: 02

Backward Classes Welfare Department: 307

Consumer Affairs Food & Civil Supplies Department: 72

Energy Department: 02

Environment, Forests, Science and Technology Department: 23

Finance Department: 255

General Administration Department: 05

Health, Medical & Family Welfare Department: 338

Higher Education Department: 742

Home Department: 133

Industries and Commerce Department: 07

Irrigation and Command Area Development: 51

Labour, Employment Training and Factories Department: 128

Minorities Welfare department: 191

Municipal Administration and Urban Development: 2701

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development: 1245

Planning Department: 02

Revenue Department: 2077

Scheduled Castes Development Department: 474

Secondary Education Department: 97

Transport, Roads and Buildings Department: 20

Tribal Welfare Department: 221

Women, Children, Disabled and Senior Citizens Department: 18

Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture Department: 13

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s TSPSC Group 4 notification 2022.

Fee

Candidates are required to pay the application processing fee of Rs 200 and the examination fee of Rs 80. However, all unemployees are exempted from payment of examination fee, and all employees of any Government (Central / State / PSUs / Corporations / Other Government Sector) have to pay the prescribed examination fee.

Steps to apply for TSPSC Group 4 recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in Go to ‘New Registration OTR’ and complete the candidate registration Once registered, login and apply for the desired post Fill up the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for TSPSC Group 4 recruitment 2023.