Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has declared the result of the Group 1 Preliminary exam 2022. Candidates can check and download the result from the official website tspsc.gov.in.

The TSPSC Group 1 prelim exam 2022 was held on October 16 in all 33 District centres of Telangana State. The provisional answer keys were released on October 29 and the final answer key on November 15.

TSPSC has released the list of candidates who have cleared the prelims and are eligible to appear for the Group 1 Main exam. The TSPSC Group 1 Main written exam will be held in June and will consists of six compulsory papers and General English paper which is qualifying Test.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 503 vacancies for Group-I Service recruitment.

Steps to check TSPSC Group 1 result 2022:

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in Click on result link for Group 1 services The TSPSC Group 1 prelims result merit list will appear on screen Download and check by searching hall ticket number.

Here’s direct link to TSPSC Group 1 prelim result 2022.