Today is the last day to apply online for recruitment to Group 2 (Sub Group 4) posts notified by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website peb.mp.gov.in. The last date to make changes to the application form is January 24.

The MPPEB Group 2 examination is scheduled to be conducted on March 15, 2023, in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3555 vacancies. Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s MPPEB Group 2 notification 2022.

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Steps to apply for MPPEB Group 2 recruitment: