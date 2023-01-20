Allahabad High Court has declared the result of the stage 1 exam of Uttar Pradesh Civil Court Staff Centralized Recruitment 2023 for Group D and Group C posts. Candidates can check and download the result from the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in.

The Allahabad HC Stage 1 exams for Group D and Group C were conducted on December 17 and 18, 2022 respectively, in different Cities/Districts in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The answer keys were released on January 5.

Candidates who have cleared the stage 1 exam are eligible to appear for the stage 2 exam. The dates will be announced later.

The Allahabad HC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2720 vacancies, of which 1021 vacancies are for Group ‘C’ Clerical Cadre Posts and 1699 for Group ‘D’ Cadre Posts.

Steps to check Allahabad HC result 2022:

Visit official website recruitment.nta.nic.in Click on ‘Result of the Uttar Pradesh Civil Court Staff Centralized Recruitment- 2022-23’ In the PDF, click on result link for relevant post The AHC result merit lost will appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to check AHC result 2022.