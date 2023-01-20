Allahabad High Court has declared the result of the stage 1 exam of Uttar Pradesh Civil Court Staff Centralized Recruitment 2023 for Group D and Group C posts. Candidates can check and download the result from the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in.

The Allahabad HC Stage 1 exams for Group D and Group C were conducted on December 17 and 18, 2022 respectively, in different Cities/Districts in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The answer keys were released on January 5.

Candidates who have cleared the stage 1 exam are eligible to appear for the stage 2 exam. The dates will be announced later.

The Allahabad HC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2720 vacancies, of which 1021 vacancies are for Group ‘C’ Clerical Cadre Posts and 1699 for Group ‘D’ Cadre Posts.

Steps to check Allahabad HC result 2022:

  1. Visit official website recruitment.nta.nic.in
  2. Click on ‘Result of the Uttar Pradesh Civil Court Staff Centralized Recruitment- 2022-23’
  3. In the PDF, click on result link for relevant post
  4. The AHC result merit lost will appear on screen
  5. Download and check.

Here’s direct link to check AHC result 2022.