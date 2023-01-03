Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the admit card for the entrance examination of BED/PHD/BSCNPB. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ignou.ac.in.

The examination will be conducted on January 8, 2023. The exam for B.Ed will be held from 10.00 AM to 12 noon, for BSCN(PB) programme, the exam will be held from 2.00 PM to 4.30 PM and the exam for the Ph.D will be held from 2.00 PM to 5.30 PM.

The B.Ed and B.ScN (PB) will be held for January 2023 session and Ph.D for July 2022 session, reports Hindustan Times.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ignou.ac.in On the homepage, click on “Link for Downloading Hall Ticket of Entrance Examination of BED/PHD/BSCNPB” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

