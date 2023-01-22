Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has declared the result of the 2016 Junior Engineer and Deputy Architect Exam. Candidates can check the result online at the official website upsssc.gov.in.

The UPSSSC JE and Deputy Architect exam was held on December 19, 2021 in Lucknow in two sessions. The merit list contains the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 486 vacancies of Junior Engineer.

Steps to check UPSSSC JE result: