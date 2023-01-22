FCI Manager phase 2 admit card 2023 released; here’s download link
The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has released the admit card of the phase 2 exam for the post of Manager Category-II posts in various zone. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website recruitmentfci.in.
The FCI Manager phase 2 exam will be held on January 29 (Sunday). Candidates who qualified the Manager Phase 1 online test have been shortlisted to appear for the Phase 2 exam. The result was announced on January 12.
The FCI recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 113 Manager vacancies.
Here’s FCI Manager Mains exam notice.
Steps to check FCI Man 2022:
- Visit official website recruitmentfci.in
- Go to ‘Category II Recruitment vide Advertisement No. 02/2022 Category II’
- Click on the result link and select zone
- The FCI Manager result merit list will appear on screen
- Download and take a printout.
Here’s direct link to download FCI Cat 2 admit card 2023.
The candidates, who are not able to generate their call letters online for Phase-II, should register their grievance at http://cgrs.ibps.in at least four days before the date of the examination.