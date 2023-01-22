Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has started accepting online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor (Broad Speciality). Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website opsc.gov.in till February 17.

The OPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 274 Assistant Professor posts.

The applicants should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 45 years as on January 1, 2022. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, educational qualification, and other details available in the notification.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of written test. The exam will be conducted at Cuttack.

Steps to apply for OPSC recruitment 2023: