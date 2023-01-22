Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has again postponed the exam date for the Assistant Accountant Examination-2022. Last week, the Commission postponed the Assistant Accountant to February 19.

As per the new notification, the UKPSC Assistant Accountant exam will be held on April 23. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

The UKPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 661 vacancies for Assistant Accountants at various departments of the Uttarakhand state government. The pay scale is Rs 29,200-92,300 (level 5).

Selection Process

The UKPSC Assistant Accountant exam 2022 selection process will consist of a written exam, Hindi typing test and document verification.