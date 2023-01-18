Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has postponed the exam dates for the Forest Guard Exam 2022 and Combined State (Civil) Upper Subordinate Service Main Exam 2021. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

As per the notification, the Forest Guard exam will be conducted on April 9 and Upper PCS Main exam from February 23-26.

Earlier, the Forest Guard exam was scheduled on January 22, and Upper PCS Main from January 28 to 31. The Commission said it will rearrange all question papers for both exams.

The UKPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 894 vacancies for Forest Guards at the Uttarakhand Forest Department. The pay scale is Rs 21,700-69,100 (level-3). The selection process will consist of a written exam, PET/PST physical tests and document verification.

On the other hand, a total of 1,205 candidates have cleared the UKPSC 2021 Upper PCS prelims. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 318 vacancies to various posts including — Police Sub-Inspector, Finance Officer, Assistant Registrar, Deputy Education Officer, Assistant Director Statistics, and others.