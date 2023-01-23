The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the Joint Entrance Examination Session 1, day 2 hall tickets for registered candidates. Once released, eligible candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The Session 1, day 2 exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 25, 2023. JEE (Main) - 2023 will commence tomorrow, i.e., January 24 onwards. The exam will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Direct link to the official notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on JEE(Main) 2023 Session 1 admit card link for January 25 exam

Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.