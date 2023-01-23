Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Veterinary Surgeon exam 2022. Eligible candidates can check and download the answer keys from the official website hpsc.gov.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, till January 25 upto 11.59 PM. A payment of rupees 250 per objection/question has to be made through the online portal itself.

The HPSC Veterinary Surgeon written test is scheduled to be conducted on January 15 from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 383 vacancies.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on answer key link for Veterinary Surgeon posts Key in your roll number, date of birth and submit Check and download the answer key Raise objections, if any

