Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has issued the official notification for Group 3 Services recruitment in various departments. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website tspsc.gov.in from January 24 to February 23.

The TSPSC Group 3 recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1365 vacancies in various departments. Detailed Notification with breakup of vacancies, age, scale of pay, Community, Educational qualifications and other detailed instructions will be available tomorrow at the official website.

Here’s TSPSC Group 3 notification 2022.

Meanwhile, the Commission is currently accepting online applications for Group 2 recruitment. The TSPSC Group 2 recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 783 posts in various departments under Group II Services. The selection of candidates for appointment to the posts will be made by Written Examination (Objective Type) by CBRT/ OMR Based and the Selection for the posts will be based on marks secured in the written examination. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website till February 16.