Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the preliminary answer key for the Extension Officer (Supervisor) Grade-I exam. Candidates can download the answer keys along with their OMR Answer sheets from the official website tspsc.gov.in.

The TSPSC Extention Officer exam was conducted on January 8, 2023. Applicants will be able to raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till January 24 upto 5.00 PM.

The digital copies of 33,405 scanned OMR Answer sheets will be available on the website till February 21 upto 5:00 P.M

Steps to download TSPSC EO answer key 2023

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Extention Officer answer key link Select paper/ subject The TSPSC Extension Officer answer key will appear on screen Download and check Match with the response sheet to calculate probable score.

The TSPSC EO recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 181 Extension Officer (Supervisor) Grade-I posts. Online applications were invited in September.