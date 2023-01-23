Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the admit card for the Assistant Registrar Exam 2022. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

The UKPSC Assistant Registrar exam 2022 will be held on February 7 and 8 at 13 district centres across Uttarakhand. Candidates will be able to download their UKPSC admit cards using their Application number and date of birth at the website ukpsc.net.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 15 vacancies, of which, 13 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Registrar (Higher Education Department) and 2 for Assistant Registrar (Sanskrit Education Department) posts.

Steps to download UKPSC Assistant Registrar admit card 2023:



Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in Click on admit card link for Assistant Registrar Key in your login details and submit The UKPSC Assistant Registrar admit card will appear on screen

Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download UKPSC Assistant Registrar admit card 2023.