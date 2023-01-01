Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has announced the exam date for the Assistant Registrar Exam 2022. Candidates can check the exam notice on the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

The UKPSC Assistant Registrar exam 2022 will be held on February 7 and 8 at 13 district centres across Uttarakhand. The admit card will be available for download from January 23 onwards.

Candidates will be able to download their UKPSC admit cards using their Application number and date of birth at the website ukpsc.net.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 15 vacancies, of which, 13 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Registrar (Higher Education Department) and 2 for Assistant Registrar (Sanskrit Education Department) posts.