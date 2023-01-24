The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the upcoming National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training (NITTT) Examination February 2023. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website nittt.nta.ac.in.

NTA will conduct the NITTT 2023 exam on February 4,5,11 and 12 in two shifts each day: SHIFT- 1 (10.00 AM - 1.00 PM) and SHIFT- 2 (2.30 – 5.30 PM). The test will consist of Objective Type Test comprising 100 Multiple Choice Questions.

The mode of Examination is Online Based Test - Remote Proctored (OBT - RP) Examination where the examinees can appear in the exam from their respective location/s on PCs /laptops. They will not be required to visit any exam centre for the exam. The exam will be monitored by human Proctors, on real time basis.

“Specific details on how to attend the webinar and appear in the mock test will be provided to the candidates through the Admit Cards and through emails sent to their registered email addresses,” said the notice.

Here’s NTA NITTT 2023 exam notice.

Steps to download NITTT admit card 2023:

Visit the official website nittt.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on admit card link

Key in your Application Number, date of birth, Security Pin and submit

The NITTT admit card will appear on screen, download Take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to download NITTT 2023 admit card.