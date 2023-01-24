Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Assistant Town Planning Supervisor exam 2022. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC Assistant Town Planning Supervisor exam was conducted on November 19 and 20 last year. Applicants can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till February 1 upto 5.00 PM. Details in the notice below.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 107 vacancies for Assistant Town Planning Supervisors.

Here’s BPSC answer key notice.

Steps to download BPSC ATPS answer key:

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on Assistant Town Planning Supervisor answer key link

The BPSC answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct links:

General Studies

Planning

Remote Sensing & GIS