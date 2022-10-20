Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued the exam dates for the posts of Assistant Town Planning Supervisor, Assistant Prosecution Officer and Assistant Director. Candidates can check the exam notices at the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

All these exams will be held in November.

BPSC exams 2022 Assistant Town Planning Supervisor Main written exam November 1-16 Assistant Town Planning Supervisor written exam November 19-21 Assistant Director (Translation)-cum-Assistant Legislative Counsel written exam November 12-15

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 107 vacancies for Assistant Town Planning Supervisors.

On the other hand, a total of 3995 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the APO Main examination. The recruitment drive aims to fill up 553 vacancies, of which 188 vacancies are reserved for women candidates.