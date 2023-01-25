The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the provisional answer key for Gujarat Engineering Service (Civil), Class-1 and Class-2, Narmada and Water Resources, Water Supply and Kalpsar and Road and Building Department Class-1 and Class-2. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

Applicants can send suggestions, if any, by February 2, 2023.

“All suggestions are to be submitted with reference to the Master Question Paper with provisional answer key (Master Question Paper), published herewith on the website. Objections should be sent referring to the Question, Question No. & options of the Master Question Paper,” reads the notification.

The Preliminary exam was conducted on January 22, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 58 vacancies.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in On the homepage, click on Gujarat Engineering Service (Civil), Class-1 and Class-2 answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.