Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has issued the revised exam dates for the Senior Teacher (Sanskrit Education Department) recruitment exam in February. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC Sr Teacher exam will now be held on February 12, 13, 14 and 15. The detailed exam schedule has been released soon.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled on January 31 and February 1 but was postponed.

The RPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 417 vacancies for Senior Teachers in the Sanskrit Education Department. Candidates will be selected on the basis of a competitive written exam.

Here’s RPSC Sanskrit Dept exam schedule 2023 notice.

Vacancy Details

Hindi: 56

Sanskrit: 91

English: 21

Social Science: 120

Maths: 47

Science: 82