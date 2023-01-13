Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has postponed the Senior Teacher (Sanskrit Education Department) recruitment exam from January to February. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC Sr Teacher exam will now be held on February 12 and 16. The detailed exam schedule will be released soon.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled on January 31 and February 1.

The RPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 417 vacancies for Senior Teachers in the Sanskrit Education Department. Candidates will be selected on the basis of a competitive written exam.

