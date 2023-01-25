The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the exam admit card for the post of Inspector of Legal Metrology. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website apsc.nic.in.

The APSC Inspector of Legal Metrology exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 2, in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 1.30 PM to 3.30 PM.

The APSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 18 vacancies for Inspector of Legal Metrology under Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department.

Steps to download APSC admit card 2023:

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in Click on Inspector of Legal Metrology admit card link Key in your Application Id Or Rollnumber, Date of BirtH and submit

The APSC Inspector of Legal Metrology admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to download APSC admit card 2023.