Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the interview letters for the Sub-Inspector Combined Competitive Exam 2021. Candidates can check the notice from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC SI interview round will be held from January 23 to February 2. A total of 3291 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the interview round based on the RPSC SI PET result announced in April.

Candidates will have to carry all necessary documents to the interview venue.

Steps to download RPSC SI interview letter:



Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Interview Letter for Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam - 2021”

Key in your Roll Number, Date Of Birth and submit

The RPSC SI interview letter will appear on screen

Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download RPSC SI interview admit card.

RPSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill up a total of 857 Sub Inspector and Platoon Commander posts in the Rajasthan Police. Of these, 663 vacancies are for Sub Inspector AP (Non-TSP), 81 for Sub Inspector AP (TSP), 63 for Sub Inspector IB (Non-TSP), 38 for Platoon Commander (Non-TSP), 11 for Sub Inspector MBC (TSP) and 1 for Sub Inspector IB (TSP).

Here’s RPSC SI interview date notice.