The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Veterinary Officer under Advertisement No.16 /2022. Interested candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website wbpsc.gov.in from January 30, 2023. The last date to submit the form is February 20 upto 3.00 PM.

Applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms from March 1 to 8, 2023.

WBPSC has notified a total of 158 vacancies of Veterinary Officers in the Department of Animal Resources Development, Govt of West Bengal. The pay matrix level is LEVEL-16 (Rs 56,100 – 1,44,300).

Here’s WBPSC Veterinary Officer recruitment 2022 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Not more than 36 years on January 1, 2022, relaxable by 5 years for (i) Specially well-qualified candidates, or (ii) persons already in the service of Government or a statutory body or a recognized Institution.

Educational Qualification:

(i) A Degree in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (B. V. Sc. & A.H.) or Veterinary Science (B.V. Sc.) from a recognized University/Institute;

(ii) Registration with a Veterinary Council established under any statute of the State government or the Government of India;

(iii) Knowledge of Bengali or Nepali – both spoken and written.

Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 210. SC/ST candidates of West Bengal and PWD are exempt.

Selection Process

The Commission will shortlist candidates for interview. If the number of applicants is too high, a screening test will be held to shortlist for interview.