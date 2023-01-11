The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Civil Judge (Jr. Divn.) in West Bengal Judicial Service. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website wbpsc.gov.in till January 31 upto 3.00 PM. Candidates will be able to able to make changes to their application forms from February 8 to 15.

The WBJS recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 29 vacancies under the West Bengal Judicial Service Examination, 2022.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 23 years to 35 years as on December 30, 2022.

Educational Qualification: A degree in Law from any University or Institution affiliated to any University recognized by the State Government or the Central Government. Enrolment as an advocate in the roll of Bar Council of any State or Union Territory in India on the date of advertisement for the examination. Ability to read, write and speak in Bengali (not required for those candidates whose mother tongue is Nepali). More details are available in the notification below:

Here’s WBJS notification 2022.

Fee

The applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 210. The SC/ST/PWD candidates of West Bengal are exempt.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of — Preliminary Examination (MCQ Type), Final Examination (Conventional Type – Written), and Personality Test. The Preliminary Examination will be held in Kolkata (Code – 11) and Darjeeling (Code – 12) in March 2023 or thereabout. The Final Written Examination will be held at Kolkata in May 2023 or thereabout. The personality test will be held thereafter in the office of the Public Service Commission, West Bengal, in Kolkata.

Steps to apply for WBJS Exam 2022:

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in Click on ‘One Time Registration’ under Candidate’s Corner section Fill the form using personal and contact details and generate your Enrollment Number Login using the enrollment number password Fill the application form for the Exam Upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download the application form for future reference

“Before applying for the post, candidates are required to enroll themselves as per ‘ONE TIME REGISTRATION ’ scheme through the same website. Those who have already made enrollment through the same website (i.e. https://wbpsc.gov.in ) need not enroll once again,” reads the notification.