Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has deferred the online application deadline for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer, TES, Gr-V(A) and Junior Engineer, TES, Gr-V(B) under Advt. No. 16/2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in till February 10, 2023.

The TPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 200 Junior Engineer vacancies, of which, 68 are reserved for women.

Vacancy Details

JE Gr-V(A), Civil, Degree: 88

JE Gr-V(A), Mechanical, Degree: 06

JE Gr-V(A), Electrical, Degree: 06

JE Gr-V(B), Civil, Diploma: 88

JE Gr-V(B), Mechanical, Diploma: 0 6

JE Gr-V(B), Electrical, Diploma: 06

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 40 years as on December 26, 2022.

Educational Qualification:

Junior Engineer, Grade-V(A) Degree: A candidate must have at least a Degree in an appropriate branch of engineering from a recognized University or its equivalent academic qualification.

Junior Engineer, Grade-V(B), Diploma: A candidate must have a Diploma in an appropriate branch of engineering or its equivalent academic qualification from a recognized institution.

Application Fee

Group B, Gazetted posts: Rs 350 for general category candidates and Rs 250 for SC/ST/BPL card holders/PWD category candidates.

Group C, Non-Gazetted posts: Rs 200 for general category candidates and Rs 150 for SC/ST/BPL card holders/PWD category candidates.

Steps to apply for TPSC JE recruitment 2023:

Visit official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in Go to ‘Online application’ — click on apply link for Junior Engineer posts Fill in personal information to generate OTP Register and apply for the desired post Upload documents, pay fee and submit application Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection process will involve three stages: Preliminary exam (100 marks), Main exam (500 marks) and personality test (50 marks).