Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will soon close the online application window for recruitment to the posts of Physical Director in Technical Education and Intermediate Education. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website tspsc.gov.in.

The TSPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 128 vacancies, including 37 Physical Director in Technical Education and 91 Physical Director in Intermediate Education. The Examination (Objective Type) is scheduled to be held in April 2023.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 44 years as on July 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Master’s Degree in Physical Education.

Fee

Each applicant must pay the application processing fee of Rs 200 and the examination fee of Rs 120. However, all unemployees are exempted from payment of examination fee.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for Physical Director posts

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in Go to ‘New Registration OTR’ and complete the candidate registration Once registered, login and apply for the desired post Fill up the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

Selection Process

The selection of candidates for appointment to the posts will be made by Written Examination (Objective Type) by CBRT/ OMR Based and the Selection for the posts will be based on marks secured in the written examination.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.