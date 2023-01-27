Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will close the online application window today for recruitment to the post of Amin under Housing and Urban Development Department, Govt. of Odisha. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website ossc.gov.in.

The OSSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 60 Amin posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Must have passed Higher Secondary (10+2) from Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha or equivalent examination and she/he must have basic computer knowledge.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, Main exam, and Computer Skill Test.

Steps to apply for OSSC Amin recruitment 2023: