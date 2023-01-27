The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for the physical tests of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2022. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the regional websites of SSC.

The SSC CPO Paper 1 exam 2022 was conducted from November 9 to 11, 2022 in CBT mode and the results were declared on December 27.

A total of 68,364 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the PET/ PST round. The PET/ PST will be conducted by the CAPFs and the schedule will be communicated by the Regional Offices of the Commission in due course.

Candidates will be able to download their admit cards using their Roll No/Registered ID or Candidate Name and Date of Birth.

Steps to download SSC CPO physical admit card:

Visit the regional websites of SSC Click on admit card link for CPO PET/PST Login using Roll No/Registered ID or Candidate Name and Date of Birth The SSC CPO admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

The SSC CPO recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 4300 Sub Inspector vacancies, of which 228 vacancies are for the Sub-Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police-Male, 112 for Sub-Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police-Female, and 3960 for Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs.