Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has issued the official notification for the recruitment of Firemen and Driver/ Operator posts under Advt No 01/2023. Interested candidates can apply for the post of Veterinary Inspector at the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in from January 28 to February 28.

The PSSSB recruitment drive is being conducted for 1317 vacancies including 991 Firemen and 326 Driver/ Operator posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18-37 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification:

Fireman : Class 10 (Matriculation) Pass.

Driver/ Operator : Class 8 Pass + HMV Driving License (5 Yrs Old)

Here’s PSSSB Firemen, Driver recruitment 2023 notification.

Application Fee

The online application fee is Rs 1000 for general category candidates and Rs 500 is applicable to candidates from PwD category. Candidates from SC/ST/EWS and Ex-servicemen & Dependent category are required to pay the fee of Rs 250 and 200, respectively.