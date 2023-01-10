The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has postponed the exam date for recruitment to the post of Excise and Taxation Inspector. Candidates can check the exam calendar at the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The PSSSB Excise and Taxation Inspector exam was earlier scheduled to be held on January 22. However, the exam will now be conducted at a later date. The Board will issue a notice announcing the fresh date soon.

The PSSSB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 107 vacancies for Excise and Taxation Inspectors.

Here’s PSSSB Excise and Taxation Inspector exam postponement notice.