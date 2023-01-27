Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination 2023. Candidates can check and download their hall tickets from the official website upsconline.nic.in.

The UPSC Geoscientist prelims 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on February 19, 2023, in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM. The exam will be held at various exam centers including — Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cuttack, Delhi, Mumbai, Dispur, Hyderabad, Prayagraj, Patna and others.

Here’s UPSC Geoscientist prelims 2023 exam timetable.

Steps to download UPSC Geoscientist admit card 2023:

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in Go to ‘e-Admit Cards for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC’ Click on the download link for Geo-scientist Prelims Login using Registration Id/Roll Number and Date Of Birth The UPSC Geoscientist admit card will appear on screen Download and take a print for future reference

Here’s direct link to download UPSC Geoscientist admit card 2023.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 285 posts including Geologist, Group A: 216, Geophysicist, Group A: 21 and Chemist, Group A: 19 in the Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines and Scientist ‘B’ (Hydrogeology), Group ‘A’: 26, Scientist ‘B’ (Chemical) Group ‘A’: 1 and Scientist ‘B’ (Geophysics) Group ‘A’: 2 in the Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of Jal Shakti.

Exam scheme

The UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Exam will consist of three successive stages:- Stage-I: Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination (Objective type); Stage-II: Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination (Descriptive Type); and Stage-III: Personality Test/Interview.