Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will today, January 30, close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Agriculture Officer in the Agriculture and Co-operation Department. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website tspsc.gov.in upto 5.00 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 148 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 44 years as on July 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: No person shall be eligible for appointment to the post of Agriculture Officer by direct recruitment unless he possesses a degree of Bachelor of Science in Agriculture / B.Sc (Hons) Agriculture of a recognized University accredited by Indian Council of Agriculture Research.

Fee

Each applicant must pay the application processing fee of Rs 200 and the examination fee of Rs 120. However, all unemployees are exempted from payment of examination fee.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in Go to ‘New Registration OTR’ and complete the candidate registration Once registered, login and apply for the desired post Fill up the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

Selection Process

The selection of candidates for appointment to the post will be made by written examination (Objective Type) by CBRT/ OMR based and the selection for the post will be based on marks secured in the written examination. Those candidates who qualify in the written examination in order of merit will be called for verification of certificates, community and category wise for the vacancies available as required.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.