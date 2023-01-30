The State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the result of the Circle Based Officers (CBO) exam 2022. Candidates can check and download the result merit list from the official website sbi.co.in.

The SBI CBO exam was conducted on December 4, 2022. Candidates who qualify and whose roll numbers appear on the merit list will appear for the screening and interview round.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1422 vacancies, of which, 1400 are regular vacancies and 22 are backlog vacancies.

Steps to check SBI CBO result 2022:

Visit SBI’s career page at sbi.co.in/web/careers On the homepage, click on admit card link under “RECRUITMENT OF CIRCLE BASED OFFICERS” Click on the result link The SBI CBO result merit list will appear on screen Download and check by searching roll number.

Direct link to download SBI CBO result 2022.