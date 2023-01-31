The State Bank of India (SBI) will close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Retired Bank Officers/Staff of SBI and e-ABs on a contract basis today, January 31. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sbi.co.in.

Earlier, the application deadline was January 10, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1438 vacancies. Candidates can check vacancy details, eligibility criteria, pay scale, educational qualification and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit SBI’s career page at sbi.co.in/web/careers On the homepage, click on “ENGAGEMENT OF RETIRED BANK OFFICERS/STAFF OF SBI & e-ABs ON CONTRACT BASIS” Click on the “Apply Online” link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, upload the documents and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for the vacancies.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.