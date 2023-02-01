The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the official notification of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination and Indian Forest Service (IFS) exam 2023 tomorrow, February 2.

According to the exam calendar, the UPSC CSE 2023 application window will open on February 2 and will continue till February 22. The UPSC CSE preliminary examination will be held by the Commission on June 5.

The exam shall comprise two compulsory papers of 200 marks each. Both the question papers will be of the objective type (multiple choice questions) and each will be two hours in duration. The General Studies Paper-II of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination will be a qualifying paper with minimum qualifying marks fixed at 33%. The question papers will be set both in Hindi and English.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limits: The candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 32 years as on August 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification:

CSE: A candidate must hold a graduate degree of any of the recognized Universities or possess an equivalent qualification. More details in the notice.

IFS: A candidate must hold a Bachelor’s degree with at least one of the subjects namely Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science, Botany, Chemistry, Geology, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics and Zoology or a Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture, Forestry or in Engineering from any recognised University.