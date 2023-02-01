Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has announced the admit card release date for the Revenue Sub Inspector (Patwari/Lekhpal) Exam-2022. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards on the website ukpsc.net.in.

The UKPSC Lekhpal/ Patwari exam 2022 is scheduled to be held on February 12 at 13 district centres across Uttarakhand. The admit card will be released on February 2.

The UKPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 563 vacancies, of which 391 vacancies are for the post of Patwari and 172 for the post of Lekhpal under the Revenue Sub Inspector (Patwari/ Lekhpal) Exam-2022.

Steps to download UKPSC Patwari admit card 2023: