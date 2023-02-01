Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the final answer key for the Forest Guard exam 2020. Candidates can check and download the final answer key from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB Forest Guard exam was conducted on December 11 and the results were declared on January 27. The shortlisted applicants will have to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test/ Trade Test. The PET schedule will be released later.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2646 vacancies.

Steps to download RSMSSB Forest Guard final answer key: