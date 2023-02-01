Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the exam dates of the Group 1 Main exam 2022. Candidates can download the schedule from the official website tspsc.gov.in.

The Main exam is scheduled to be conducted from June 5 to 10 and June 12, 2023, in Hyderabad (including HMDA Jurisdiction). The exam will be held from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM. The exam will be conducted in English, Telugu and Urdu. The papers, except General English, in the Main examination shall be answered in English or Telugu or Urdu as chosen by the candidates.

“The candidate qualified for the Main examination must appear for all the papers in the Written Examination. Absence in any paper will automatically render his/her candidature for disqualification,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 503 vacancies for Group-I Services.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.