The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the exam schedule for various posts in April and May. Candidates can check the exam schedule at the official website tspsc.gov.in.

TSPSC exam schedule 2023 Name of the Post/ no of post Exam type Date of Exam AGRICULTURE OFFICER (148) CBT April 25 DRUGS INSPECTOR (18) CBT/ OMR Based written exam May 5 LECTURERS IN GOVERNMENT POLYTECHNICS (247) OMR Based written exam May 13 PHYSICAL DIRECTOR (128) CBT May 17 LIBRARIAN (71) CBT May 17

“The Commission have decided in its meeting held on 30/01/2023 to conduct the various recruitment examinations as scheduled below for which Notifications were already issued. Candidates who applied for the above posts are informed to note the examinations dates mentioned above,” the notice said.